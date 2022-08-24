Two North Carolina Marines are charged with vandalizing a helicopter after walking out on a Waffle House bill early Saturday, according to local police.

William West and Andrew Carranza, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, are accused of breaking and entering the helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center at almost 3 a.m.

The vandalism was captured on a security camera that police say shows two men “approach the [helicopter] and try to spin the helicopter blades. The windows are then broken on the helicopter, and both males climb into the helicopter,” the Havelock Police Department noted in a press release on Facebook.

The aircraft suffered approximately $1,000 in damages.

When employees at the Waffle House saw the helicopter vandalism on the news, they contacted police on Tuesday, saying that the same two men ran out on their bill Saturday morning.

Mr. West and Mr. Carranza turned themselves into authorities on Tuesday, and have since been released back to MCAS Cherry Point.

The two have been charged with damage to real property and a city ordinance violation of disorderly conduct.

