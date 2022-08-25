President Biden expressed his admiration for the people of Ukraine in a call Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The call marking the country’s Independence Day celebration coincided with the country rounding the six-month mark in fending off the Russian invasion.

Mr. Biden conveyed that Ukrainians “have inspired the world as they defend their country’s sovereignty,” according to a White House readout of the call.

He also “reaffirmed the United States’ continued support for Ukraine and provided an update on the ongoing provision of security assistance, including yesterday’s announcement of nearly $3 billion to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities for the long term,” according to the readout.

The two leaders also discussed the unfolding situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, which was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid amid fighting between the two sides causing a regional blackout and spiking fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Zelenskyy jointly called on Russia to return full control of the power plant to Ukraine and to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor the plant.

