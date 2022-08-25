Paul Pelosi won’t be flashing his police-donor card at any future arrests.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, showed a card to California Highway Patrol officers during the arrest that showed he was a life member of a charity that benefits the patrol.

That’s a no-no, the CHP 11-99 Foundation said in a statement Thursday.

“The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment,” the Foundation stated.

“Whether that was the case or not [this] violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application,” the charity said in its statement.

The Foundation said that it had, per the “standard process,” asked Mr. Pelosi to “return all membership items he was issued upon joining the 11-99 Foundation. Once we receive all membership items back, he will be refunded what he has donated.”

After Mr. Pelosi pleaded guilty to DUI for having a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, just over the legal limit, though the test was taken a considerable time after he crashed his Porsche into another vehicle on a Napa County road.

Video of the arrest showed him slurring his words as he both showed the Foundation card and asked the officers if they knew who he was.

