The Washington Commanders’ home turf of FedEx Field is the NFL’s worst stadium, according to a new ranking.

USA Today didn’t hold back when describing what Washington Times sports columnist Thom Loverro has lovingly dubbed “Ghost Town Field.”

“Look, there’s no way around this. FedEx Field is awful. It’s literally falling apart” wrote USA Today editor Caroline Darney.

Ms. Darney had two strong points from last season alone to support her ranking, which were released earlier this month.

The final home game of the season saw Philadelphia fans nearly fall on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the railing collapsed near the away team’s tunnel. A mysterious liquid, which turned out to be rainwater from a storage tank, also splashed fans during Washington’s 2021 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train an annoying distance and either walk a further annoying distance or sit in hours of traffic to experience a team that hasn’t made it out of the Wild Card round since 2005,” Ms. Darney wrote, before adding that “at least tickets are $70 each!”

FedEx Field ranked 31st in attendance last season, according to ESPN.

Landing a new location for the stadium has been a priority for owner Dan Snyder.

The Commanders purchased about 200 acres of land in Prince William County, Virginia, in May in what was speculated as a possible stadium site.

But Virginia lawmakers in June backed out on proposed legislation that would’ve tried to lure the Commanders to the commonwealth.

— This article was based in part on wire service reports.

