Former Detroit Police Lt. John F. Kennedy, who at one point headed the department’s Integrity Unit, pleaded guilty this week to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Kennedy, as head of the Integrity Unit, was responsible for the investigation of malfeasance by other police officers and city employees.

He and Officer Daniel Vickers were accused of accepting money and items of value from a towing company. In exchange Kennedy would use his position as a supervisor to funnel towing jobs to the company, which was outside the department’s regular towing rotation.

The bribery conspiracy count carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Kennedy has also been charged with three separate counts of bribery.

Unlike Kennedy, Officer Vickers has maintained his not guilty plea, according to court records cited by the Detroit Free Press.

Authorities also allege that Kennedy and Officer Vickers solicited and accepted more cash, along with cars, car parts and repairs, and new carpeting in Officer Vickers’ home, in exchange for tipping off a towing company with information from an investigation pertaining to said company.

Between October 2018 and March 2021, Kennedy accepted cars, cash, and car repairs worth over $14,000 in total value from both the owner of a towing company and an undercover federal agent, officials claim.

“Today, John Kennedy has admitted to using his official position for his personal benefit,” James Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office said in a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in the news release that “we will not accept members of law enforcement who prioritize their personal gain over policing excellence.”

