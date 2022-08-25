In New York, you can now be carded to buy not only alcohol and cigarettes but whipped cream as well.

A state law went into effect in November 2021 in an attempt to whip whippets, which are the cartridges inside whipped cream dispensers that contain nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Nitrous oxide from whippets can be used to achieve a high.

The law restricted the sale of whippet cartridges and therefore whipped cream, to people above the age of 21. Violations can result in a $250 fine on a first offense, and a $500 fine on each subsequent offense.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth,” state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., who sponsored the bill, told Albany, New York NBC affiliate WNYT in a statement.

Some citizens find the restriction silly.

“I have not [done whippets], but I do know people who have. I think it seems a little ridiculous and silly,” Chloe Diegel told Albany ABC affiliate WTEN-TV.

Implementation of the policy is still spotty. Some employees of local corner stores and gas stations who spoke to WNYT-TV were unaware the law was in effect at all.

Other New Yorkers support the policy on the grounds of reducing drug use among youths.

“I agree with it 100%, ’cause I guess young kids are trying to get high off of it or something,” Albany resident Fiore Polera told WNYT.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.