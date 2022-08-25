President Vladimir Putin wants to ratchet up Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 troops as his botched invasion of neighboring Ukraine passes the six-month mark.

Mr. Putin’s decree, signed Thursday, orders the Kremlin to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 for a total of more than 1,150,000 military personnel, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.

The decree doesn’t indicate how the Russian armed forces will beef up the ranks, whether through conscription, increasing the number of volunteer troops or a combination of both.

Pentagon officials said they believe as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“We are now six months into Russia’s brutal, premeditated invasion of Ukraine,” Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahal told reporters at the Pentagon. “Russia’s efforts have not succeeded and will not succeed.”

Mr. Putin’s decree comes as the Biden administration this week ordered an additional $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.

