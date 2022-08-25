Police in Georgia said Thursday they had to respond to the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for a second “swatting” prank in as many days.

The Rome Police Department said they received a call through a suicide crisis hotline at 2:53 a.m. Thursday falsely reporting a man possibly shot others in Mrs. Greene’s home and then himself. The call came through an internet chat platform and not a regular phone.

“Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home and confirmed this was a second false report,” police said in a media statement.

Early Wednesday, officers responded to the Republican congresswoman’s home after someone called 911 to say a man had been shot five times in a bathtub at Mrs. Greene’s home.

Both times, Mrs. Greene came to the door and told the police everything was fine.

“Swatted again last night,” she tweeted Thursday.

Swatting is a practice in which someone calls in a false emergency situation, like a shooting or hostage situation, to compel a large law enforcement response at someone’s home or a specific location. It is considered highly dangerous, traumatizing for the unsuspecting victims and a waste of public safety officers’ time.

Anonymous callers in both of the Greene incidents made a reference to policy toward transgender persons. Mrs. Greene used Wednesday’s incident to tweet about a new bill she sponsored to prohibit “gender-affirming” procedures for minors.

Police said they are working with U.S. Capitol Police on the “active” investigation. Officers were unable to trace Thursday’s caller to a location because the person used a virtual private network, or VPN.

