The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to probe alleged security failures at Twitter and has subpoenaed a former Twitter executive who claims the social media company was reckless with security.

The whistleblower, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, has been subpoenaed to testify at a judiciary committee hearing on Sept. 13 to address his allegations, according to Sens. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican.

Mr. Zatko worked as Twitter’s top security official until he was fired earlier this year. He subsequently filed complaints with the federal government alleging his former employer violated rules and laws.

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns,” Mr. Durbin and Mr. Grassley said in a statement. “If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world.”

Twitter has branded Mr. Zatko’s allegations of poor cybersecurity a “false narrative” using inaccuracies. The company said earlier this week he was fired for “ineffective leadership and poor performance.”

Mr. Zatko submitted his allegations of wrongdoing in disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice. A Democratic aide on Capitol Hill first shared the disclosure with CNN and the Washington Post.

The former Twitter official is being represented by lawyers and Whistleblower Aid, an organization that previously worked with former Facebook employee Frances Haugen who testified before Congress about the social media company’s alleged harm to children.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

• This article includes wire service reports.

