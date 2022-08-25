Chick-fil-A has announced to consumers that a supplier accidentally added milk allergens to the chain’s grilled chicken nuggets and fillets.

“When a supplier notified us they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets, we took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue. We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn’t happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement on its website’s nutrition and allergens page.

Hi, Joseph. A supplier recently notified us they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets. We apologize for this situation and we are actively working with the supplier to ensure the allergen is removed. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 24, 2022

The offending ingredient was modified corn starch that contains milk, according to the website of nonprofit Kids With Food Allergies.

In a comment made on the Kids With Food Allergies Facebook post, celiac Tawna Sue Morris noted that employees were warning customers about the issue.

Ms. Morris wrote, “Every door is posted with this info as is the drive thru. While in line I heard the drive thru as part of their greeting tell each customer this. When I ordered my grilled chicken sandwich on a gluten-free bun, the cashier stopped and let me know again about the dairy.”

The issue is currently affecting Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.

