Militants backed by Iran fired rockets at two coalition bases in northeast Syria on Wednesday, injuring three U.S. military personnel and triggering an American response that resulted in the destruction of the vehicles and equipment used to launch them.

Officials from U.S. Central Command also believe “two or three” of the militants who conducted the rocket attack were killed by the U.S. helicopter response.

U.S. officials called their response “proportional and deliberate.”

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people,” Central Command officials said in a statement.

The attacks from the militants began about 7:30 p.m. local time in Syria, when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and near Mission Support Site Green Village. Central Command officials later said one U.S. service member at Conoco was treated for a minor injury and returned to duty, while two others remain under evaluation for minor injuries.

“We are closely monitoring the situation (and) have a total spectrum of capabilities to mitigate threats across the region,” Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. “We have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and coalition partners from attacks.”

About 900 American military personnel are in Syria as part of the U.S. contribution to the campaign against the Islamic State.

