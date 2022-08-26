The premiere episode of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast “Archetypes” has dethroned the “Joe Rogan Experience” from the No. 1 spot on the Spotify podcast charts.

Both Mr. Rogan and Meghan have exclusive, multiyear deals to host their podcasts on the Spotify platform.

That doesn’t mean the two podcasters are on the same page.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s foundation Archewell has previously expressed concern over claims made about COVID-19 on the “Joe Rogan Experience.”

In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: pic.twitter.com/MZE7RqTNxY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 30, 2022

The first guest mic on Meghan’s show, which premiered Tuesday, was retiring tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Ms. Williams and Meghan talked about gender, ambition, and the similarities between Ms. Williams’ decision to retire and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties.

The first episode of “Archetypes” also made waves for an anecdote Meghan related about juxtaposing parenting and royal duties while on tour in South Africa.

A fire had broken out in the nursery for Meghan’s son, Archie. Although Archie was not present, Meghan was distressed by the lack of a smoke detector in the room.

Meghan also expressed her dissatisfaction at the time with having to go out and do more engagements.

“What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room. We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense,’” Meghan recounted on the podcast.

Mr. Rogan, a UFC color commentator and comedian, holds the #1 spot for podcasts most consistently in the U.S., but he is surpassed by new podcasts from time to time.

The premiere episode of the gaming podcast ‘Banter With Sapnap and Karl Jacobs’ beat Rogan in Sept. 2021, and the fiction series ‘Batman Unburied’ topped him in May.

