The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s post-election actions wants former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to appear before her special grand jury, calling him a material witness to events following the 2020 contest.

In a court filing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Mr. Meadows was in “constant contact” with Mr. Trump following the election and participated in a Dec. 21, 2020, meeting with Mr. Trump and congressional lawmakers to discuss electoral votes from Georgia and other states. Mr. Meadows confirmed the meeting in a tweet and referred to mounting evidence of voter fraud.

Ms. Willis said Mr. Meadows also showed up at a Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia, to try and watch an audit of absentee ballot signatures, sent emails to the Department of Justice about voter fraud and participated in a call with Mr. Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the then-president urged the secretary to “find 11,780 votes” needed to overturn President Biden’s in Georgia.

“The witness, based on the above, is a necessary and material witness,” Ms. Willis told the court in a petition to secure testimony from someone who is out of the state.

She said Mr. Meadows has “unique knowledge” about the “logistics, planning and execution” of the events described in the court filing.

The filing requests Mr. Meadows’ appearance before the grand jury on Sept. 27. Ms. Willis said the testimony should not take more than one day.

It is unclear if Mr. Meadows will appear before the special grand jury, as did former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, or dig in for a lengthy court battle.

Mr. Giuliani served as Mr. Trump’s lawyer during the post-election period and it is unclear what he told the panel. Ms. Willis’s team told Mr. Giuliani he is a target of the probe.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, has refused to appear before the grand jury in Atlanta and is fighting a subpoena in a federal appeals court. He says that as a sitting senator, his activities in dealing with Mr. Trump and Georgia officials are protected by the speech and debate clause of the Constitution.

