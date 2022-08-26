Vice President Kamala Harris has been noticeably absent from two of President Biden’s biggest White House events so far, spending the time with her husband enjoying a Hawaiian vacation.

Ms. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, landed in Hawaii on Aug. 15. That was one day before Mr. Biden signed his massive climate, health care, and tax spending bill. The legislation was a hard-fought victory for Mr. Biden, who was finally able to get the signature piece of his domestic agenda through Congress.

While Mr. Biden was at the White House flanked by Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, Ms. Harris was thousands of miles away at a Hawaiian farmers market.

Earlier this week, Ms. Harris and her husband remained in Hawaii while Mr. Biden announced that his administration would forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for individuals making under $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients making under $125,000.

Ms. Harris acknowledged the event with a tweet celebrating the student debt cancellation.

The Hawaii trip was unannounced until the second couple landed in Kauai. She has been spotted hiking a state park as well as shopping at the farmers market.

Ms. Harris’ last public event was on Aug. 12 in her hometown of Oakland, where she delivered a speech about the future of the U.S. space program.

Speculation of a strained relationship between Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris has dogged the White House since the start of the administration.

It was reported earlier this year that the two had only met for lunch a handful of times, despite Mr. Biden saying he wanted it to be a weekly occurrence. When Mr. Biden served as vice president under President Obama, the pair regularly had lunches together.

A spokesperson for the vice president did not immediately return a request for comment.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.