Three members of the Dutch Commando Corps in America for military exercises were wounded early Saturday morning after being shot outside a hotel in Indianapolis.

There are conflicting reports from Dutch and Indianapolis authorities as to the condition of the victims.

“A statement from the Dutch Ministry of Defense indicated two of the victims are conscious and were able to answer questions. However, a police spokesperson told local media outlets that two men were in critical condition,” according to NL Times.

The shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m, outside the Hampton Inn on Maryland Street, according to local Indianapolis TV station WISH-TV.

Indianapolis police have a preliminary theory that the victims were involved in a disturbance elsewhere before they were shot.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense told NL Times that “The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying. The incident happened during the military members’ free time.”

