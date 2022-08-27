Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been summoned to testify before a Georgia grand jury looking into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ordered Mr. Meadows to appear for an interview on Sept. 27, citing his constant communication with Mr. Trump leading up to the election, as well as his close relationship with the former president.

“The Witness possesses unique knowledge concerning relevant communications between the Witness, former President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign, and other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere,” the filing read.

In addition to Mr. Meadows, Ms. Willis is also seeking appearances from former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and cyber researcher James Waldron.

The Georgia investigation is one of the several criminal probes going after Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and has already sought testimony from numerous congressional staffers and attorneys who took part in the former president’s scheme.

Some who have received subpoenas, however, have resisted such efforts including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Last week, Mr. Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani sat for a closed-door interview.

Ms. Willis’s request will have to be approved by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney before they are moved forward.

The judge, however, has already indicated that he thought testimony from Mr. Meadows and Ms. Powell are “necessary and material” to the probe.

