A New Mexico man, Herman Leyvoune Wilson, alias Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, was arrested Friday on charges of attempting to provide material support to the international terrorist group ISIS.

Mr. Wilson was indicted by a federal grand jury on those charges Tuesday.

He is accused of attempting to create an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico, aiming to “teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS,” according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

These alleged activities took place between Jan. 23, 2020 and Nov. 20, 2021.

In addition to the charges of material support, Mr. Wilson is also accused of operating an online platform promoting ISIS ideology, and charged with obstruction and concealment of records by shutting down said platform.

These alleged recruitment efforts bore fruit. Texan Jaylin Molina and South Carolinian Kristopher Matthews pleaded guilty to their own charges of providing material support to ISIS, and named Mr. Wilson as an ideological influence.

“Matthews and Molina admitted that Wilson radicalized them to ISIS’s ideology, and that without Wilson’s influence, they would never have committed the crimes. When Matthews and Molina were arrested, Wilson allegedly instructed online platform members to destroy evidence of their use of the group,” the Department of Justice’s statement reads.

Mr. Wilson’s alleged recruiting efforts also branched outside the digital space. He is accused of holding meetings in Albuquerque to “rally pro-ISIS individuals to jihad, further support, and possibly martyrdom” and discuss “attacking law enforcement, acquiring firearms, killing imams who do not support ISIS, and inspiring others to wage jihad,” according to a prosecutorial motion cited by the Albuquerque Journal.

United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander Uballez said in a statement that “We will not tolerate threats to our country from terrorist organizations like ISIS. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to provide material support to terrorists.”

