A brawl in an Air France cockpit earlier this summer resulted in suspensions for the two pilots involved.

The fight broke out in June soon after the Airbus A320 took off from Geneva, Switzerland, bound for Paris, according to multiple outlets.

Cabin crews were forced to break up the fight between the pilot and co-pilot. The matter was resolved quickly, and only one pilot remained in the cockpit for the remainder of the trip.

Word of the fight first got out when the Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses, France’s civil aviation safety authority, reported on Air France’s inconsistency with following safety rules.

