New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu laid into President Biden Sunday for recent remarks made by the Democrat at a donor event about supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking Thursday night in Bethesda, Maryland, Mr. Biden labeled Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” philosophy as “semi-fascism,” prompting swift backlash from Republicans.

“Horribly insulting. The fact that the president would go out and just insult half of America … he’s trying to stir up controversy,” Mr. Sununu, a Republican, said on CNN “State of the Union.” “He’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election. It’s horribly inappropriate, it’s insulting, and people should be insulted by it. He should apologize.”

Mr. Sununu, who is considered a moderate and is no fan of Mr. Trump, acknowledged that while the GOP has extremist members, so too does the Democratic Party.

“When we allow ourselves just to talk in these extremes, we polarize the country, we bring people further apart,” he continued. “If I remember, this was the guy that the candidate to be president at the time said he was going to bring everybody together and then calls half of Americans fascists.”

Mr. Biden, speaking at his fundraiser event, described the MAGA movement as the “death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.”

“It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said.

