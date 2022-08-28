A reported attempt at an “exorcism” at a children’s Bible camp in Canada is under investigation after the pre-teen subject suffered medical distress, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The network reported Sunday that the incident took place July 13 and involved a pre-teen boy and a staff member at the Redberry Bible Camp near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The outlet confirmed the investigation with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

A government official who reviewed reports of the complaint told the CBC that the staff member decided to perform an “exorcism” on the pre-teen in a camp cabin as other children looked on.

Two witnesses cited in the report saw a child lying on the floor and bleeding from the nose while twitching afterward.

The reports didn’t make it clear how long the ceremony lasted, according to the CBC, but the staffer eventually told the other children that he got rid of the demon and then handed his business card to them.

The staffer also told the children that only he knew how to ward off the demon they encountered, so they had to stay in touch with him for the rest of their lives, according to the CBC.

Redberry Bible Camp’s board chair told the CBC that the staffer is no longer working at the camp. The camp, which has been running since 1943, is operated by the evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.