Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cautioned Republicans against nominating far-right, Trump-backed candidates who could jeopardize the party’s chances of a red wave this November.

The GOP governor’s hand-picked successor, Republican Kelly Schulz, recently lost her primary to a Trump-backed candidate, adding fuel to concerns that similar candidates pushed by the former president could hinder Republicans’ chances in races across the country.

“It was really sad, and it’s what I’ve been talking about for two years that this should be a really huge year for Republicans just because of the failures of the Democrats and who are in control of everything and Biden’s low approval ratings,” Mr. Hogan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “But we could blow it by nominating unelectable people and that’s exactly what’s happening across the country and why the wave is going to be more of a ripple rather than a tidal wave.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has voiced similar concerns that unconventional GOP candidates in competitive states like Ohio, Georgia and Pennsylvania could cost the party a chance to retake control of the 50-50 split chamber.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker has narrowed Republicans’ margin of victory in the House, estimating that the party will control 226 seats, down from its previous prediction of 230. The party with at least 218 seats controls the chamber.

In the evenly split Senate, the odds of Republicans winning back control are far slimmer.

“This is happening across the country,” Mr. Hogan said. “It’s why Mitch McConnell is saying that we may not win the Senate. It’s why we were hoping to pick up seats in governor’s races and now we’re not. It’s why the margin in the House is so much smaller.”

