Sen. Bernard Sanders remains a beloved figure in American politics.

The 80-year-old Vermont independent held the highest favorability rating, 46%, in a new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll that ranked 23 possible 2024 presidential contenders.

Mr. Sanders, the far-left champion who ran for president twice as a Democrat, scored high marks from 78% of Democrats, 41% of independents and 18% of Republicans in the poll, which was released Monday.

His support among independents and Republicans is better than any of the Democrats measured, including President Biden.

Mr. Biden and former President Donald Trump sit in similar positions, both scoring 43% favorable and 53% unfavorable.

Mr. Biden says he plans to run for reelection and Mr. Trump appears to be laying the groundwork for another bid after losing the 2020 election.

The survey showed Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who lost her primary race after pushing back against Mr. Trump’s stolen election allegations, is far and away the most popular Republican among Democrats with 63% giving her a thumbs-up. Meanwhile, 20% of Republicans have a favorable view of her.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clocked in as voters’ least favorite politician. The controversial Georgia Republican received 20% favorable and 36% unfavorable.

The online survey of 2,345 adults was conducted between Aug. 18-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.