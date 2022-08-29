President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is expected to pay off billions of dollars in loans for graduate school degrees that help borrowers earn lifetime salaries up to $3.1 million higher than those who do not attend college.

Loan debt accrued by graduate school borrowers qualifies for the relief plan Mr. Biden announced on Aug. 24, and most people who borrowed for a post-graduate education are eligible for the same $10,000 in relief as undergraduate borrowers.

Those with graduate degrees tend to earn on average far more money over their lifetime, especially when compared to people who never attended college, said Neal McCluskey, director of the libertarian Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom.

Those with a master’s degree earn $1.6 million more, and a doctoral degree raises a lifetime salary to $2.4 million more than those with only a high school diploma, according to Mr. McCluskey’s calculations based on data from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

Professional post-graduate degrees, such as those held by doctors and lawyers, increase the lifetime earning advantage to $3.1 million over the non-college educated.

“It is important to note that this is the average, so there are lots of people who do worse than this,” Mr. McCluskey told The Washington Times. “The question is, does that justify mass cancellation? And it doesn’t. Because on average, these people do very well.”

SEE ALSO: Jewish university asks high court to freeze order approving gay student group on campus

The debt forgiveness program has spurred a backlash, particularly among those who never attended college or have already paid for college.

Critics were quick to point out that significant amounts of taxpayer funding will end up paying off post-graduate education and not just bachelor’s degrees which Mr. Biden emphasized when he announced the program.

“Under 40% of Americans have four-year college degrees,” Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, said. “Only 13% of Americans have graduate degrees. Over half of student loan debt is held by people who attended graduate school. Yet, President Biden wants working-class Americans to shoulder their debt.”

In an Aug. 25 address announcing the plan, Mr. Biden focused on people who accumulated debt while seeking four-year degrees.

“The cost of education beyond high school has gone up significantly,” Mr. Biden said. “The total cost to attend a public, four-year university has nearly tripled in 40 years. Tripled.”

He did not specifically address graduate school debt, which has increased significantly over the past decade.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, 46% of student loans were taken out to fund graduate school education, up from 33% a decade ago.

Mr. McCluskey said the current average of all graduate student loan debt is probably around 40%, which is less than the over-50% figure cited by Ms. Lesko and other critics, but still a significant chuck of the outstanding loans that can qualify for Mr. Biden’s relief plan.

Mr. Biden’s loan forgiveness program excludes individuals earning more than $125,000 annually, or households earning above $250,000, based on adjusted gross income.

Salaries estimates suggest many Ph.D. holders would qualify for loan forgiveness.

The website Payscale.com lists a salary range of $89,000 to $122,000 for someone with a doctoral degree in sociology, for example, while the average pay for a senior research scientist with a Ph.D. in biotechnology earns an average of $106,000.

A lawyer’s average annual salary in 29 states is less than $125,000 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

By contrast, the average salary range for a truck driver, which requires no degree, is about $50,000, depending on the state.

Critics say truck drivers and other non-degree workers will be paying for student loan debt relief that, according to Mr. Biden, all but the top 5% of income earners will qualify to receive.

“The White House keeps saying 43 million people will see relief from this,” Mr. McCluskey said. “If that is true, then that actually is everybody because according to the federal data, there are 43 million borrowers.”

Graduate degree holders who took out big loans say Mr. Biden’s program does not go far enough to bail them out of seemingly endless debt.

Kathleen Cole, a Minneapolis-based college professor and liberal activist said compounding interest has ballooned her $140,000 in graduate school debt to $170,000, despite her paying down $60,000 over the past few years.

Mr. Biden’s debt relief plan reforms the interest rate, limiting when it can be capitalized, but the changes are not retroactive.

Biden’s plan “at this point, doesn’t help much,” Ms. Cole tweeted.

Mr. Biden defended the program, noting much of the debt relief will go to lower-income earners who qualified for Pell grants. They will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief.

Mr. Biden said nearly 90% of debt cancellation will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000. The program will cancel the entire student debt balance for nearly 20 million borrowers.

Biden’s statistics were of little consolation to the workers building houses and performing sewer maintenance.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the television show “Dirty Jobs” and now promotes skilled labor through a non-profit foundation, called the debt forgiveness program “without question, the biggest pre-Labor Day slap in the face to working people I’ve ever seen.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.