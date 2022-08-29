President Biden is expected to travel to Milwaukee and Pittsburgh next week in observance of Labor Day.

Mr. Biden will “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers” in back-to-back visits to both cities, the White House said on Monday.

Administration officials offered no further details, including whether the president would meet with top Democratic candidates in key races in both states.

Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade, normally one of the nation’s largest labor gatherings, is a key political gathering for the battleground state where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will face a closely-watched midterm election against Trump-backed Mehmet Oz in November.

Mr. Biden faces a low approval rating in Wisconsin where Democratic Senate hopeful Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is facing off against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican. A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showed Mr. Biden with a 40% approval rating and 55% disapproval rating among polled voters in the state.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.