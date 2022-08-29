President Biden will host a White House conference on Sept. 28 aimed at ending hunger and diet-related conditions such as heart disease, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health will be the first of its kind in more than 50 years and bring together government leaders, academics, activists, and Americans from “all walks of life,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

“Lack of access to healthy and affordable foods is one of many factors impacting hunger and diet-related diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these challenges further,” she said. “We will announce a national strategy at the conference that identifies actions the government will take to catalyze the public and private sectors to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health.”

Mr. Biden announced in May that he planned to hold the summit.

“I’m committed to taking bold steps that are going to help end hunger and enable everyone to have access to affordable, healthy food and safe places to be physically active,” Mr. Biden said at the time. “But we can’t do this alone. I want your ideas.”

The White House said persons interested in the summit should visit whitehouse.gov/hungerhealthconference.

