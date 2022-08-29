The past month has been hyped for President Biden as “Joementum” — a series of legislative wins and executive actions that has recovered his standing in a party that didn’t even want him to run again in 2024.

Maybe not, a new poll suggests.

A USA Today / Ipsos survey released Monday found that a majority of Democrats think President Joe Biden shouldn’t run for reelection.

According to the poll, 56% of Democrats surveyed think Biden should not run for reelection and that “it’s time for a change within the party.”

“Forty-four percent say he should be the nominee and deserves re-election. This sentiment holds true across all age groups and ideologies within this group of voters,” the pollsters noted in their analysis.

Nevertheless, the pollsters noted, 60% of the Democrats surveyed thought he could win re-election if he were to run.

The poll suggests that a series of Democratic legislative wins, including the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, has done little to stem the party’s discontent with Mr. Biden, which reached a peak in the early summer with a flurry of polls.

A USA Today / Suffolk University poll released July 29 found that 50% of Democrats hoped Mr. Biden wouldn’t seek a second term. A New York Times/ Siena College poll released July 11 found that 64% of Democratic voters wanted someone else to head their party’s 2024 presidential ticket.

The similar number in Monday’s Ipsos poll may pour cold water on the hope that Mr. Biden has found a way to stem the party’s doubts about him.

The survey of 1,031 Democratic voters was taken Aug. 18-22 and has a 3.7 percentage-point margin of error.

