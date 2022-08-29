Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina raised eyebrows by predicting “riots in the streets” if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted over sensitive documents found at his Florida estate.

Mr. Graham made the prediction in an interview with congressman-turned-TV-host Trey Gowdy, a Republican who presided over the House Select Committee on Benghazi and discovered former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server for formal business.

“If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents after the Clinton debacle which you presided over, and did a hell of a good job, there will be riots in the streets,” Mr. Graham said on Mr. Gowdy’s “Sunday Night in America” show on Fox News.

Mr. Graham, a Republican, said he thinks the ex-president is treated with a double standard, pointing to how the FBI took a light touch with President Biden’s son, Hunter, during the 2020 campaign.

“Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Mr. Graham said.

The Justice Department is investigating why Mr. Trump had classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Some boxes of returned documents had top secret markings, raising concerns there were more documents at the estate and that Mr. Trump’s team hadn’t been forthcoming with investigators.

Some of the returned documents, according to a heavily-redacted affidavit for the search, were marked “HCS,” a category of highly-classified government information, others related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which monitors threats from foreign agents, and other material that could be used “to the injury of the United States.”

Mr. Graham’s comments drew a rebuke from former lawmakers, pundits and others who said failure to prosecute any violations would undercut the rule of law.

“Yes, if Trump is indicted, there will be violence. I see & hear those threats all the time. But threats of violence should NEVER stop the pursuit of justice. NEVER,” tweeted former Rep. Joe Walsh, Illinois Republican and a former radio host and 2020 presidential candidate. “And you KNOW that Lindsey. But you’re too much of a coward to say that. Shameful.”

