The ashes of the late “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols will be launched into deep space later this year to commemorate her groundbreaking legacy on the show.

Nichols portrayed Lt. Nyota Uhura in the sci-fi franchise’s television series from 1966 to 1969 and played the same character in “Star Trek” films from 1979 to 1991. She was 89 when she died on July 30.

The actress was the first black woman to hold a major television role during her time on “Star Trek.”

Her son, Kyle Johnson, donated her ashes, which will be part of the “Enterprise Flight” mission for Celestis Voyager Memorial Spaceflight later this year, according to multiple outlets.

The company will launch the aptly named Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, that will head into interplanetary deep space and enter a perpetual orbit of the sun.

Nichols’ remains will be joined by “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and his wife, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, who also starred in the show. The remains of James Doohan, known for playing Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the franchise’s movies and TV shows, will be on the memorial flight as well.

People can also add their loved ones’ remains to the flight if they’re willing to shell out $12,500. The deadline for a slot on the memorial flight is Wednesday.

CNN reported that Nichols’ was originally thinking about leaving the show following the conclusion of its first season in 1967, but decided to stay after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. told her how influential her role was.

Nichols has been credited with helping recruit some of the first female and minority astronauts to NASA, including Guion Bluford Jr., Sally Ride and Judith Resnick.

