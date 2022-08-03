Warner Bros. Pictures chose to ax its planned theater and streaming release of the “Batgirl” movie even after investing $90 million in the film’s production, media reports said.

The New York Post cited an unnamed source Tuesday when reporting that the decision was made after test audiences gave the film a resounding two thumbs down.

Warner Bros. thought the finished movie would be too damaging to the DC Comics brand if released to the public, according to the Post.

“[Warner Bros. executives] think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” the source told the tabloid.

But Variety reported that the studio’s decision was done out of concern that the movie was only prepared to be released on the streaming platform HBO Max and not as a major theatrical release.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures told The Wrap.

“Batgirl” was set to have Ms. Grace, who gained prominence for starring in 2021’s “In the Heights,” in the leading superhero role. It was also going to feature Michael Keaton as Batman, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

Multiple outlets reported that the film’s original $75 million cost grew to $90 million once COVID-19 delays were factored in.

The film, which started production last year, originally had an open-ended release date of “2022” in both theaters and on HBO Max.

However, a news release sent to the British press last month listed “Batgirl” as being delayed until 2023, according to The Direct, a comic book and gaming news website.

