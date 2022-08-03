A federal judge ruled this week that the state of West Virginia must allow transgender patients covered by Medicaid to receive gender transforming surgeries.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers for the Southern District of West Virginia said it was discriminatory for the state to ban such procedures from Medicaid recipients while allowing others who do not have a gender dysphoria diagnosis to get the same procedures — one example being a mastectomy.

“It is undisputed that the criteria determining whether or not such treatment is covered under the Medicaid Program hinges on a diagnosis — but when treatment is preluded for a diagnosis based on one’s gender identity, such exclusion invidiously discriminates on the basis of sex and transgender status,” Judge Chambers, a Clinton appointee, wrote in Tuesday’s order.

A transgender man seeking a bilateral mastectomy and a transgender woman seeking a vaginoplasty and breast reconstruction surgery brought the lawsuit.

They challenged the state’s decision in 2004 to exclude “transsexual surgery” from coverage “regardless of medical necessity.”

West Virginia has participated in the Medicaid program since 1965 when it began. It’s a federal-state program that gives health insurance to certain people based on income.

“I am excited to finally have access to the health care I deserve. The exclusion negatively affects my health and well-being as well as the health and well-being of other transgender Medicaid participants in our community. Gender-confirming care is healthcare, and it is lifesaving,” said Shauntae Anderson, one of the plaintiffs and a West Virginia Medicaid participant.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ruling.

About half of the states ban transgender surgeries under Medicaid but allow other forms of treatment for gender dysphoria to be covered, according to Reuters.

