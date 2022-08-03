Nashville lawmakers voted late Tuesday against a draft deal to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention, leaving Milwaukee as the likely host city.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, had pushed to host the convention, but Nashville’s city council, which has a progressive majority, voted down the idea, 10 votes to 22, with three abstentions, according to The Tennessean.

Council members said they were concerned about costs and security risks associated with hosting a major political convention.

Sponsors of the effort were disappointed and blamed partisanship for the decision. They said rejecting the convention will cause lasting damage to Nashville’s reputation.

Nashville’s decision means Wisconsin’s largest city will almost certainly be the host city.

Milwaukee approved a draft agreement to host the convention, and the Republican National Committee’s site selection panel recommended the city last month ahead of a final decision on Aug. 5.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.