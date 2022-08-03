The U.S. government this week signed off on the sale of 300 Patriot missiles and related support equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at more than $3 billion, defense officials said Tuesday.

The Pentagon said the sale will replenish the “dwindling stock” of Saudi Arabia’s supply of Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical Ballistic Missiles (GEM-T) and improve its capability to meet current and future threats.

“These missiles are used to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s borders against persistent Houthi cross-border unmanned aerial system and ballistic missiles attacks on civilian sites and critical infrastructure,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. “These attacks threaten the well-being of Saudi, international, and U.S. citizens (approximately 70,000) residing in the Kingdom.”

In its required notice to Congress, the Pentagon said Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing the missiles into its armed forces.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region,” the DSCA said. “There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

