Keanu Reeves lived up to his down-to-earth reputation during a recent visit to the U.K. by dropping in on a wedding.

James Roadnight had just been married when he spotted Mr. Reeves at their Northampton hotel and invited him to drop by the ceremony for a drink.

Mr. Reeves later showed up to meet with the newlyweds and their guests.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long. But he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” bride Nikki Roadnight told Newsweek.

The movie star took pictures with the bride and groom as well as wedding guests.

“My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell ‘Speed’ as she took the photo. We laughed about that as it’s one of his older films! We are big fans,” Mrs. Roadnight said.

Add this interaction to the list of cool moments Mr. Reeves is known to create.

According to Business Insider, Mr. Reeves once bought an ice cream just so he could use the receipt to sign an autograph for a fan. He also quietly set up a foundation that provides aid to children’s hospitals and cancer research.

The website Bored Panda has a page dedicated to “27 awesome things about Keanu Reeves” that includes the actor pulling over on the side of the road to try to jump someone’s car — and then giving them a ride home after it didn’t start. He also once gave a large sum of cash to one of the set builders on “The Matrix” who was in a financial pinch.

