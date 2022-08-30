Masked, gun-toting Antifa members showed up to provide security for a Texas drag brunch Sunday which included children.

The “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” held at Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke had drawn attention from groups looking to protest the event over social media, prompting a response from at least one reported militant anti-fascist group, according to multiple press accounts.

Protect Texas Kids’ founder Kelly Neidert was among those urging supporters to show up at the event to put pressure on the restaurant. A separate group called the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club put out a call to its members to show up and show “your support for the community.”

The Antifa gun club appeared to take credit for black-clad, rifle-wielding security that established a perimeter around the restaurant.

When Kelly recovered she took this lovely picture of us. Her camera is bad tho pic.twitter.com/zyOy28T8r0 — Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (@EFJBGC) August 28, 2022

Ms. Niedert told Fox News Digital that members of the Antifa gun club had about 30 people in a nearby parking garage, and they were escorting brunch attendees to the restaurant.

Police were present at the event. Despite one heated exchange between protesters and Antifa members, the conflict didn’t turn violent and no police reports were filed nor were any arrests made, according to the Daily Mail.

Over 20 children were in attendance at the event, as reported by independent journalist Tayler Hansen and Blaze TV journalist Sara Gonzalez. Video of the event shows drag show performers dancing among the crowd and being handed dollar bills at the end of their routines.

In a Facebook post days before the event, restaurant owner Jay Anderson wrote that “It was never my intention to host an event that would result in controversy, hate and divisiveness. It is my intention to welcome people from ALL walks of life into Anderson Distillery & Grill.”

He said the show would be hosted by his son, Bailey (who also performed as “Trisha Delish”), and that there would be no sexual content or erotic behavior.

