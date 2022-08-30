A man in Southeast D.C. had his new Honda Accord stolen from outside his house by thieves using a tow truck.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday on Martin Luther King Avenue, Lyndon Bilal’s doorbell camera caught a group of thieves with a tow truck snatching his new Honda Accord.

An unmarked tow truck hitched his Honda, dropped it on the pavement, and picked it up again with the hitch before driving off. All of this occurred in under two minutes.

“This all happened in less than two minutes. It’s definitely not the average petty car thief,” Mr. Bilal told WUSA 9.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are now investigating, with the help of footage from Mr. Bilal’s camera. Mr. Bilal acquired the camera as part of a program that offered rebates on the devices in exchange for allowing police access to the footage.

“We have the technology to stop it with all the cameras everywhere. And I think they need to just follow the snake from the tail and get to the head and cut it off,” Mr. Bilal explained to WUSA 9.

Mr. Bilal had only had the car for six weeks.

“I was hurt, but nothing I could do about it. I’ll probably never see the car whole again,” Mr. Bilal ruefully told Fox 5.

