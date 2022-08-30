A New Jersey township has cut down the shade trees lining its town square in order to deter the homeless from congregating there.

Residents of Lakewood Township had complained about the homeless sleeping and defecating in the area. The local Lakewood Scoop reported that some residents, especially women, had been harassed by the homeless in the town’s “Red Square.”

A suggestion from the Police Department Quality of Life Unit prompted Mayor Ray Coles to cut down the trees earlier this month.

“Nobody should be uncomfortable walking downtown, or have to worry about stepping into something. We want a family-friendly environment,” Mr. Coles told the Scoop.

Mr. Coles also had a suggestion to house the homeless.

“I encourage them to apply for one of the 1,000 Section 8 vouchers that are now available,” he told the Asbury Park Press.

Advocates for the homeless were agog and aghast at the measure.

“It’s extremely extreme to cut down the trees. … Public parks property is public property. It belongs to the public. And [homeless people] should have the right to stay on public property,” Steven Brigham, head of Lakewood Outreach Ministry and founder of the Destiny’s Bridge charity, told the Asbury Park Press.

The trees will be replaced with other plantings, according to the Lakewood Scoop.

