JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 27-year-old Mississippi woman has been given a 30-year prison term, with five years suspended, for the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, in a news release, said Nakia Wilson is not eligible for early release.

“Nakia Wilson will spend 25 years incarcerated in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. This is a day-for-day crime,” Owens said.

A Hinds County jury convicted Wilson of second-degree murder in the death of her fiance, Eric Gilmer, 26.

Jackson Police Department officers responded in June 2018 to an apartment complex about reports of a stabbing and, upon arrival, found the body of Gilmer, who was stabbed in the chest and arm, authorities said.

Police told news outlets at the time that they did not know what led to the stabbing death, but family relatives said the incident occurred during “horseplay.”