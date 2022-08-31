Customs and Border Protection officials in Laredo, Texas seized nearly 1,533 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $11 million in street value, smuggled in a shipment of baby wipes.

On Friday, customs officials on the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge stopped a truck carrying baby wipes for a secondary inspection that involved drug-sniffing dogs.

CBP said in a news release that the inspection resulted in “the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11,818,400.”

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores said in the CBP statement.

The director of the CBP’s Laredo field office, Randy Howe, said the seizure broke a 20-year record.

“Colossal, record setting seizure. Largest Cocaine bust in 20 years! The Laredo Port of Entry seizes over 1,500 pounds of cocaine from Transnational Criminal Organizations!,” Mr. Howe said in a tweet.

