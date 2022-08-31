The Food and Drug Administration authorized re-formulated COVID-19 boosters Wednesday that target omicron variants alongside the original strain discovered in China, clearing the way for another shots-in-arms campaign to launch by next week.

Regulators said the shots from drugmakers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be a superior bulwark against disease from the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that are dominant and can evade some immune defenses.

“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to debate the new boosters and issue a recommendation in favor of them later this week, meaning the booster shots could be available shortly after Labor Day.

The Pfizer version is authorized for ages 12 and older and the Moderna one is authorized for 18 and up.

People are eligible for the retooled booster if it has been at least two months from their primary vaccination series or last booster.

The FDA relied on real-world data from the use of prior COVID-19 shots and non-clinical data from the lab to authorize the variant-specific shots for emergency use, rather than waiting for full data from human trials.

Regulators said the shots were safe and that scientists use a similar process to fine-tune the flu vaccines every year to match circulating strains.

“The FDA has extensive experience with strain changes for annual influenza vaccines. We are confident in the evidence supporting these authorizations,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The decision to upgrade the vaccines reflects the wily nature of the coronavirus, which has mutated many times since its discovery in Wuhan in late 2019.

Omicron and its spinoffs are fast-moving and have infected many Americans who avoided the virus earlier in the pandemic, though they do not appear to attack the lungs as harshly as previous variants. Also, the global population has built up stores of immunity from prior infections and vaccine shots, which confer some level of protection against the new variants.

Advisers to the FDA felt it was wise to update the vaccines, however, to better match them to circulating variants.

The White House is expected to push Americans to stay up to date on their booster shots in a bid to avoid another crushing winter surge of the virus.

For many, the fall campaign with BA.4/5 shots would be the second booster.

Americans 50 and older have been eligible for a second booster shot for several months but many younger persons haven’t had a booster since late 2021 or the first months of this year because of eligibility rules.

It is unclear how much of the general population will snap up the new shots. Slightly less than half of those fully vaccinated — or roughly a third of the U.S. population — have opted to get an initial booster shot.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.