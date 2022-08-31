California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are openly feuding ahead of a potential 2024 showdown, but Mr. Newsom’s in-laws are reportedly backing the Florida Republican with their wallets.

Contribution records reviewed by Fox News show the Siebel Family Revocable Trust made a $5,000 donation in April to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee.

The trust is operated by Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, the parents of Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel.

Fox News said the trust, Mr. Newsom and Mr. DeSantis did not comment for its report but that Kenneth Siebal has donated to Republicans in the past, including Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The DeSantis donation is notable because Mr. Newsom is viewed as a potent Democratic alternative if Mr. Biden decides not to run again in 2024, given his age.

Conservatives at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit recently said they would consider Mr. Newsom the most difficult Democrat to beat in 2024.

Mr. Newsom raised eyebrows this year by airing ads in Florida that said “freedom is under attack” under Mr. DeSantis and residents should move to California.

Mr. DeSantis responded by saying he sees plenty of California license plates in Florida because they are flocking there.

