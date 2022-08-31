L. Lin Wood, a trial lawyer who played a prominent role in former President Donald Trump’s scrutiny of the 2020 election results, says a prosecutor examining the ex-president’s actions wants him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia.

Mr. Wood said he plans to comply with the request from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I’ll tell you that,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ll go down there and tell them what they want to know.”

Mr. Wood became famous by representing Richard Jewell, the person falsely accused of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. He gained national attention again in late 2020 for his claims the election was rigged against Mr. Trump.

A court filing by Ms. Willis seeking testimony from another Trump-aligned lawyer, Sidney Powell, highlighted a South Carolina meeting that Mr. Wood held with Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Mr. Trump, and other persons associated with the Trump campaign to discuss the Georgia results.

President Biden won Georgia in an upset, and Mr. Wood said Ms. Powell asked him to assist in finding plaintiffs for lawsuits contesting the results, according to Ms. Willis’ filing.

Mr. Wood said he is not a target of the investigation.

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who worked as Mr. Trump’s lawyer during the post-election period, was told he is a target of the investigation. He appeared before the special grand jury but it is unclear what if anything he divulged.

Others are fighting subpoenas from Ms. Willis, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who says his post-election discussions are protected by the speech and debate clause of the Constitution.

Ms. Willis also wants to hear from Ms. Powell and Mark Meadows, who served as Mr. Trump’s White House chief of staff.

