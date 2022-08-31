A Maryland member of the international gang Mara Salvatrucha, widely known as MS-13, has pleaded guilty to extortion charges, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland said that Jilmer “Toro” Hernandez-Alvarado, 27, most recently of Hyattsville, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to extort business owners.

He was a part of the Fulton “clique,” one of MS-13’s smaller branches that make up its larger operation throughout Maryland.

Federal prosecutors said Hernandez-Alvarado participated in the extortion scheme that targeted businesses, including unlicensed businesses, in the Langley Park area from at least February 2018 to December 2020.

Hernandez-Alvarado, among other members of MS-13, coerced weekly “rent” payments from business owners operating in the gang’s territory by threatening the owners with violence if they didn’t pay.

The attorney’s office said that Hernandez-Alvarado faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the extortion conspiracy. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 5.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.