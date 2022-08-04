Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a “coward” and the biggest threat to the U.S. in history, in a new campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” Mr. Cheney says in the one-minute ad released Thursday.

Mr. Cheney says of Mr. Trump, “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

Ms. Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who is co-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, faces an uphill battle against Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman in the Aug. 16 primary. A poll last month by the Star-Tribune showed Ms. Hageman with a lead of 22 percentage points over the lawmaker who voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the riot.

Her father says in the ad that he and his wife were “proud” of his “fearless” daughter for “honoring her oath to the Constitution, when so many in our party are scared to do so.”

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office. And she will succeed,” Mr. Cheney said.

The Republican Party has largely shunned Ms. Cheney. She was removed by the House GOP from a leadership post, and the Wyoming GOP censured her and no longer recognized her as a member.

