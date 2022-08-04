Federal authorities on Thursday announced the takedown of a Guatemalan smuggling ring they said is responsible for “large numbers” of illegal immigrants making their way to the U.S. — and was involved in the death of one migrant woman in Texas last year.

Guatemalan police nabbed 19 people in the operation, including four who have been charged in U.S. courts.

Federal prosecutors say those four were involved in smuggling a woman last year, charging her nearly $10,000 for the journey from Guatemala and, after she died during the trip, dumping her body on the side of a Texas road.

U.S. officials said the arrests in Guatemala decapitated the smuggling operation.

“It has taken down the top levels of this organization,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz also said they are seeing a turning point at the border, where illegal activity remains high, but has come down from record levels this spring.

He said they’ve seen a 5% drop in encounters with illegal immigrants and in “gotaways,” or those who made it by agents, over the past 60 days.

“We are starting to see a turn in the border security mission,” he said.

