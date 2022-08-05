President Biden feels “very well” and his cough is almost gone but he continued to test positive for the coronavirus on an antigen test, his doctor said Friday.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Mr. Biden will continue to work in isolation from the White House residence in case he is contagious while he tests positive for COVID-19.

His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, on Thursday said Mr. Biden won’t return to public activities until he tests negative.

“The president continues to feel very well,” Dr. O’Connor wrote in a daily memo. “His cough has almost completely resolved.”

Mr. Biden’s blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen levels are normal.

The president tested negative four times last week after completing his course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug, only to test positive again on Saturday.

Dr. O’Connor said the “rebound positivity” wasn’t too alarming since other Paxlovid recipients, such as White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, have experienced the same thing.

Mr. Biden has enjoyed a good political run in the last week despite being ensconced in the White House.

He directed the drone killing of al Qaeda’s leader; saw Kansas voters side with Democrats on abortion access; struck a major legislative deal with support from centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona; and toasted a robust July jobs report on Friday.

