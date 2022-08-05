President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to tour the flood-devastated parts of the state, the White House announced.

The White House said Friday that the president and Mrs. Biden will “visit families affected” by the flooding and survey recovery efforts at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. It is not known which towns will be visited by the Bidens.

Flooding and mudslides have led to 13 counties being declared federal disaster areas.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and first lady Britainy Beshear will join the Bidens on a tour through the flood region.

Mr. Biden toured the western part of the commonwealth with the Beshears last year when tornadoes swept through that region.

The flooding began on July 26 due to severe storms that caused flooding, landslides, and mudslides. So far 37 people have died from the flooding, according to local television channel WCTI-12.

It is unclear how Mr. Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis will impact the trip. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter Friday morning that the president is still testing positive for the virus. The positive test was Mr. Biden’s seventh in as many days, though Mr. O’Connor said the president continues to “feel very well.”

Mr. Biden has been isolating in the White House and canceled planned trips to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida since testing positive for the virus late last month.

