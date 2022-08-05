The Choco Taco might not be dead after all.

Klondike, which makes the popular ice cream treat, said on social media Wednesday that, in response to fan outreach, it hopes to bring it back in the coming years.

We know this is disappointing - we’ve heard our fans, and we’re hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) August 3, 2022

“The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans … [but] there are currently no definite timelines for bringing the Choco Taco back,” Klondike said in a statement emailed to CNN Business.

The frozen dessert snack consists of vanilla ice cream, surrounded by a waffle cone taco shell and topped with chocolate shell and nuts.

The company also responded to the charge that the product’s discontinuation after 40 years and possible revival were, in fact, a marketing stunt.

“The discontinuation was a result of complex production challenges and not a stunt,” Klondike urged in a statement emailed to CNN Business.

We assure you this isn’t just a stunt – the Choco Taco really is discontinued. That said, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our fans, and are working hard to figure out what we can do. — Klondike (@Klondikebar) August 5, 2022

The demise of the Choco Taco followed a spike in demand for the most popular Klondike items during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email to CNN Business, a Klondike Brand representative explained that “Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.”

The Choco Taco started as an ice cream truck-only treat in 1984, but it began being distributed more broadly when Unilever bought Good Humor-Breyers and therefore the Choco Taco in 1993.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.