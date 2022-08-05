President Biden is scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday but he will not go if he is still positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.

Mr. Biden “feels very well” but he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and will continue his isolation in the White House residence, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said.

At the same time, the White House announced that Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to head to eastern Kentucky to look at the devastation from deadly floods in the region.

“He will not travel unless he is negative,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Dr. O’Connor said Mr. Biden’s blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen levels remain normal and his lungs are clear.

“The president feels very well today. He is still experiencing a very occasional cough, but the cough is improving,” the doctor wrote in a daily memo.

Mr. Biden tested negative four times last week after completing his course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug, only to test positive on antigen tests repeatedly since Saturday.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.