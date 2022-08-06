President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after battling a rebound case of the disease, but he will remain in self-imposed isolation pending a second negative test out of “an abundance of caution,” his doctor said.

“The President continues to feel very well,” the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement.

Dr. O’Connor said Friday that Mr. Biden’s blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen levels remained normal and his lungs are clear.

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to look at the devastation from deadly floods in the region.

The White House said Friday that the president would not travel unless he tested negative.

