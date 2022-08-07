Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines Sunday, the sprawling $740 billion piece of legislation that addresses climate, health care and taxes.

The vote marks a significant victory for President Biden after more than a year of courting the party’s weary moderates.

The bill passed 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote for the measure that circumvented the chamber’s usual 60-vote threshold under rules for budget legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer hailed the legislation as the “boldest climate package in U.S. history.”

“It’s been a long, tough and winding road,” the New York Democrat said. “It will kick start the era of affordable clean energy in America … It’s a game changer. It’s a turning point. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Inflation Reduction Act’s successful passage through the evenly split 50-50 Senate came after a marathon “vote-a-rama” session that lasted through the night.

SEE ALSO: GOP senators strip $35 insulin cap under private insurance from Democrats’ tax and climate bill

GOP senators offered dozens of ill-fated amendments to alter the bill that they vehemently oppose because of its $370 billion to combat climate change over the next decade and tax increases on large corporations.

The bill now heads to the House, where it is expected to pass this week in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.